SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Crown Castle by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Crown Castle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.73.

NYSE:CCI opened at $95.20 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

