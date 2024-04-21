SVB Wealth LLC Buys 2,761 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

XEL opened at $54.72 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.