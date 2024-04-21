SVB Wealth LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 1,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IDEX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

