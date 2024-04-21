SVB Wealth LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

