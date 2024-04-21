SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nucor by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,668 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $191.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

