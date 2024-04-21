SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

