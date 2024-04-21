SVB Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

DG opened at $144.82 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

