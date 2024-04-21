SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 667,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 41,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

