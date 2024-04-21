SVB Wealth LLC Sells 435 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after buying an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of STX opened at $82.46 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

