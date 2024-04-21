SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $129.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

