Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 2.8%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.75 and last traded at $128.61. 11,792,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 15,624,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

