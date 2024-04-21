Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 1.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 435,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,562,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.