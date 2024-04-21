Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Tennant worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tennant alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tennant by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE TNC opened at $114.90 on Friday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.