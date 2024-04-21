Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 0.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $150.94 and last traded at $150.09. Approximately 32,951,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 100,837,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.23. The stock has a market cap of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

