The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Mosaic worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $2,613,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.