The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 34,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 89,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RMR

The RMR Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $715.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.