Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.65.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $252.79 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

