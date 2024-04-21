Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,081 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 191,043 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Transocean were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Shares of RIG opened at $5.67 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

