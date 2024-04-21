Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $580.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.50.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $531.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.14 and a 200 day moving average of $483.57. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

