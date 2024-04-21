Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $34.29. 7,297,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 6,122,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
