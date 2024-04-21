Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 29,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 264,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Get Tuya alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TUYA

Tuya Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $791.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Tuya had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tuya by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.