U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $43.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of USB opened at $40.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

