UBS Group Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $200.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

