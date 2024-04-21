UBS Group Increases Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $605.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $585.00 to $605.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $531.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.14 and its 200-day moving average is $483.57. The company has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $539.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.