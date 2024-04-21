UBS Group Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $55.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

CMA stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

