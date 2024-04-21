UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 247.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of UGI worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $25.74 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.16.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

