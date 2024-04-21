UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 0.4%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 1,170,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,853,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.29 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 in the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $193,241,000 after buying an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

