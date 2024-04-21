United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Stake Lessened by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 222.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

