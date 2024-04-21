United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in X. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,912,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in United States Steel by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on X

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.