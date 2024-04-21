Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $207.05 and last traded at $209.00. Approximately 81,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 464,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.62.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 148.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.