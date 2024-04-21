Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $207.05 and last traded at $209.00. Approximately 81,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 464,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Vail Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 148.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
