Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys 527 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 262,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.06. The stock has a market cap of $533.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

