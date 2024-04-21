Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.67 and last traded at $59.32. 4,260,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,892,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Walmart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $479.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,032,265 shares of company stock worth $1,696,559,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,393 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $568,419,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

