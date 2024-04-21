Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

