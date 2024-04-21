WCM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 246,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,913,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $533.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

