Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.60% from the stock’s current price.

BYON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Beyond Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BYON opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88. Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.76.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.10 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. Equities analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

