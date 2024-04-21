Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $100.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.73.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

