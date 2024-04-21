Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 601,129 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

