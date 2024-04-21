Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

WH stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 740,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,301,000 after acquiring an additional 607,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

