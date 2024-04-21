Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of WH opened at $69.92 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

