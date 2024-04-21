Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Moderna by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $144.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,976. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

