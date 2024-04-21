Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Barclays raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

