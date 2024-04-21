Xponance Inc. Buys 778 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $177.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

