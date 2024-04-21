Xponance Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 227.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average is $141.87.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

