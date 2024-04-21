Xponance Inc. Has $5.04 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.