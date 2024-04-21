Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

DD opened at $73.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

