Xponance Inc. Sells 1,773 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 854,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

