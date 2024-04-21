Xponance Inc. Sells 1,928 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 404,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 93,171 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Datadog by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its position in Datadog by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 3.9 %

DDOG stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,984 shares of company stock worth $95,917,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.52.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

