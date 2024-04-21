Xponance Inc. Sells 3,929 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 214.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

