Xponance Inc. Sells 807 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AXON opened at $293.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.