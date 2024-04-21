Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.11.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

